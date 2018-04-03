Warren Police investigate claim of child being lured with candy

Warren police are investigating claims made by a dad who says someone is trying to lure his seven-year-old daughter.

The report was filed by a 31-year-old Vienna Township man who said that the suspect has been using money, candy, and food in an attempt to solicit his child.

The report says the investigation into possible 'importuning' has been turned over to Warren Police Detective Nick Carney.

Under Ohio law, importuning is defined as soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The name of the suspect has not been released because no charges had been filed as of late Tuesday morning.

