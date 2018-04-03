Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish bring chemistry to 'Last O.G.'

Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisMore >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
General Motors says sales were up sixteen percent last month compared to a year ago, but sales of the Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze dipped more than 13% over the same period.More >>
Warren police are investigating claims made by a dad who says someone is trying to lure his seven-year-old daughter.More >>
Following a public meeting last week, in which dozens of people were able to voice their opinions about a study in which community members remarked on the changes they would like to see in the city as well as thoughts on what the city does well.More >>
People traveling along a 17 mile stretch of Interstates 80 and 76 from Milton to Hubbard Townships can expect state troopers to be watching for signs of distracted driving.More >>
