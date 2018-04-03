Encarnacion's inside-park HR highlights Indians' 6-0 win

Edwin Encarnacion hit the second inside-the-park home run of his career and Tyler Naquin and Yonder Alonso cleared the fences for the Cleveland Indians, who beat Los Angeles 6-0 Monday night to spoil the...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, April 2, 2018.More >>
Colin Moran hit a first-inning grand slam in his debut at PNC Park, Jameson Taillon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the Pittsburgh Pirates held on for a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their...More >>
The average age of a major league player on opening day dropped to 28.91 years from 29.13 at the start of last season.More >>
LeBron James is taking on Alabama's powerful football program.More >>
