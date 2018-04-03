Sales of Lordstown-made Cruze dip in March

General Motors says sales were up sixteen percent last month compared to a year ago, but sales of the Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze dipped more than 13% over the same period.

GM Tuesday reported 296,341 cars, crossover and truck deliveries in the United States in March, driven by Buick’s best March since 2004, Chevrolet’s best March since 2007 and Cadillac’s best March since 2014.

It was GMC’s best March in the brand’s history, according to the automaker.

While sales of the Cruze dropped from 18,607 in March 2017 to 16,122 last month, sales of the small car increased from this past February when only 12,875 units of the small car were sold.

Month-to-month comparisons like those above will no longer be possible after today now that General Motors has announced it will only issue sales figures on a quarterly basis from now on.

The automaker says the change will allow it to present a more accurate picture of sales trends.