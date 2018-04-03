June trial date set for Youngstown man accused of beating 6-year-old

A Youngstown man accused of beating a 6-year-old girl appeared in court for the first time since turning himself over to the U.S. Marshals.

Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Clark pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday while being arraigned on charges of child endangering and domestic violence.

Clark was arrested by the U.S. Marshals last week near the 400 block of Salt Springs Rd.

Clark's attorney says that he was in the process of turning himself and was told to wait there for authorities.

Clark had been indicted just three days earlier by a Mahoning County Grand Jury on three charges of endangering children for the alleged beating of a six-year-old child.

Clark also faces a felony charge of domestic violence.

According to the indictment, Clark previously pleaded guilty to two separate cases of domestic violence, stemming from criminal charges filed in 2015.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, a previous guilty plea to a domestic violence charges dictates a mandatory prison sentence.

A jury trial has been scheduled for June. Clark will appear back in court next week.