Fire kills man, leads to 2 arrests on suspicion of murder

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a house fire has killed a 75-year-old man in Ohio and led to the arrests of two people on suspicion of arson and murder.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday that a man and woman were taken into custody after Sunday's fire in the Dayton suburb of Harrison Township. The sheriff's office says official charges against the two are expected to be presented to a prosecutor's office.

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a call from a neighbor who reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

Deputies say the homeowner was found unconscious and not breathing in the basement and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the homeowner's car and some other possessions reported missing have been recovered.

