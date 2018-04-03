Damaging Wind Gusts Possible Through Wednesday

In the wake of a band of gusty showers and storms, strong winds will remain a concern into the day on Wednesday. Occasional gusts to 45-50 mph could bring down trees that have been weakened by the saturated ground. Much colder air will also surge into the Valley on Wednesday and the warmest temperatures will occur in the predawn hours. The afternoon will feature readings in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Some flurries can be seen at times.

Thursday should be a calmer day although temperatures will be quite chilly once again. A weak system will produce mixed precipitation late Thursday night; Friday morning should bring just rain showers.

The first full weekend of April is expected to be cold but tranquil with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a small chance for a flurry Sunday. Unseasonably cold air will stick around into early next week.