Cordray stops in Youngstown to unveil small business plan

A Democratic candidate for governor visited the Valley on Tuesday to unveil his plans to help small businesses grow in every corner of Ohio.

Candidate Richard Cordray used the Youngstown Business Incubator as his backdrop while detailing his approach.

While getting an up-close look at the latest additive manufacturing technologies, Cordray explained how he wants to help other startups find a home in the state.

"Instead of always just offering bonuses and packages to out of state companies, big companies that land in the big cities, we need to find ways to build our small businesses and help them expand and grow," Cordray said.

One way the Democratic candidate says the state can do that is through tax incentives, grants, and loans. He says businesses need incentives to grow whether it's with access to job training or other initiatives.

He wants to launch a program called "Startup in a Day", which would allow entrepreneurs to obtain all the permits they need in one day.

Cordray says this type of economic support system would have to have transparency and would have to be overseen by a small business chief.

That person would oversee job growth, match job seekers with businesses. and possibly form partnerships with local communities. It also details that Ohio should have audits of all development programs that use public funds to closely monitor the support provided to small businesses.

He says middle-sized cities need support and help, but "often are not part of the glitzy plans of the economic development officials down in Columbus."

Cordray pointed to a recent example where the state put a focus on bringing Amazon distribution centers to central Ohio.