Special prosecutor assigned to 'whistleblower' case against Mahoning County

A special prosecutor will represent Mahoning County in a civil lawsuit by a former assistant county prosecutor.

Matthew Meyer, of the public corruption unit at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, has been assigned to represent Mahoning County and the state against the allegations brought forth by Marty Desmond.

Desmond, a former assistant prosecutor for the county, claims he was fired from the prosecutor's office more than a year ago after he raised concerns about alleged mishandling of cases within the office.

Desmond previously filed a suit claiming prosecutors compelled grand juries to indict witnesses in cases on criminal charges, even though there was no evidence to support the indictment.

Attorneys for Desmond filed a 74-page civil lawsuit in the Mahoning County Court system last month, asking that a jury review the allegations that Prosecutor Paul Gains fire Desmond as retaliation for bringing to light concerns about a fellow prosecutor's handling of a criminal indictment for a witness in a murder trial.

The civil suit names Prosecutor Paul Gains, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Linette Stratford, and the county as defendants.

Desmond says that on several accounts, which are detailed out, the prosecutors compelled grand juries to indict witnesses in cases on criminal charges, even though there was no evidence to support the indictment.

County Prosecutor Paul Gains told 21 News that he asked a special prosecutor to preside over the case so that there would be no biases.

An Ohio Supreme Court has been asked to assign a judge to rule over the case due to a potential conflict of interest.