New Castle Police standoff ends with two arrests

What began as an attempt to serve a warrant in New Castle ended in a police standoff that involved the department's Special Response Team being called out.

Officers arriving at 910 Rose Avenue on Tuesday say several shots were fired from a window.

They thought the shots were from a .22 caliber weapon, according to police.

Police surrounded the home and called for backup, including members of the Special Response Team.

According to police, four people came out of the house peacefully.

After questioning the suspects, police say they learned that Shawn Book had fired an air rifle from the window of the home when officers first arrived.

A search of the home turned up a .177 caliber Ruger air rifle.

Police say neighbors have been complaining about incidents at the home, including someone shooting a weapon from the windows.

Book, who was charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault, is also wanted in Mercer County on another warrant, according to police.

Officers also arrested Amy Cragle, who is wanted on a narcotics warrant out of Mercer County.

The other two people who were inside of the home were questioned and released.

Police say the home is on the disorderly house list for the City of New Castle and will be closely monitored in the future for criminal activity.