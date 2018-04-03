H.S. softball and baseball scores (4/3/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. softball and baseball scores (4/3/18)

Posted: Updated:

Softball 

Ursuline 11 Virginia H.S  0

Ursuline 18 Brighton N.Y. 8

South Range 13 Bamberg S.C. 6

Baseball

South Range 13 Newark 0

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms