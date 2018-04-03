Voluntary partial recall announced for bottles of Stella Artois beer

The beer brand Stella Artois announced a voluntary recall of select packages containing 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles of beer that may contain particles of glass.

This recall affects Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

The recall does not affect other Stella Artois packaging formats, such as cans or draft or bottles of any other production codes.

It affects less than one percent of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America annually, and affected bottles will be far less than this.

This recall comes after the detection of a glass packaging flaw in some 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer.

The potentially-affected bottles were manufactured by a third-party which is one of many supplying Stella Artois with glass bottles.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure," said Christina Choi, Global Brand VP, Stella Artois. "Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed."

Consumers who have 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles of Stella Artois beer marked with the production codes listed below should visit their website for more information and for instructions on how to find the production codes for potentially-affected product.

Consumers can also call the consumer hotline at 1-855-215-5824.