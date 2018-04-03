ODOT: 7-11 and Route 165 open again - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

ODOT: 7-11 and Route 165 open again

Posted: Updated:

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon that the ramp from State Route 7-11 southbound to I-680 northbound is open again.

The ramp was closed late Tuesday due to flooding.

ODOT also said Route 165 opened again between Routes 46 and 62 near Greenford in southern Mahoning County.

Salem Township Police Chief Dan Valentine said the following roads are closed due to flooding.

Lisbon Canfield Rd. between S.R. 558 and S.R. 344
St. Jacob Logtown Rd. east of S.R. 45 between S.R. 45 and Lisbon Rd. 
Old S.R. 558 at the railroad underpass between Jersey Ridge Rd. and S.R. 558

Police said several other roads have standing water and motorists are reminded to use caution when driving and to slow down in their travels.

  • Veteran Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh passes away

    Members of the firefighting and Weathersfield Township community are mourning the loss of veteran firefighter Randall Pugh.

  • Watchdog group worries FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy could have impact

    Power provider FirstEnergy Solutions filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend.  The associated press is reporting the company's coal and nuclear power plants will stay open during reorganization in bankruptcy court.  21 News reached out to the company to learn if the bankruptcy could have an impact on local utility customers.  FirstEnergy Spokesman Todd Schneider says customers won't see changes on their bills, with rates locked in for several years from now. ...More >>
  • Bridge to be renamed in honor of Girard Officer

    The Girard-McDonald viaduct will be renamed in honor of a fallen police officer Justin Leo. Trumbull County commissioners agreed with Girard Mayor Jim Melfi at a Meeting Wednesday that the viaduct should be renamed as the "Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge". Commissioners all voted to approve the name change. Mayor Melfi says it's important for the community and those from generations to come to know about Leo's sacrifice. "Many years from now when we are all gone,...

