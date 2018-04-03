ODOT: 7-11 and Route 165 open again

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon that the ramp from State Route 7-11 southbound to I-680 northbound is open again.

The ramp was closed late Tuesday due to flooding.

ODOT also said Route 165 opened again between Routes 46 and 62 near Greenford in southern Mahoning County.



Salem Township Police Chief Dan Valentine said the following roads are closed due to flooding.



Lisbon Canfield Rd. between S.R. 558 and S.R. 344

St. Jacob Logtown Rd. east of S.R. 45 between S.R. 45 and Lisbon Rd.

Old S.R. 558 at the railroad underpass between Jersey Ridge Rd. and S.R. 558

Police said several other roads have standing water and motorists are reminded to use caution when driving and to slow down in their travels.



