Several Valley roads closed due to flooding

Several roadways across the Valley have been closed due to flooding and high waters Tuesday night.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said S.R. 7-11 Southbound to I-680 Northbound is closed.

In Salem Township, police said the following roads are closed due to flooding.

Lisbon Canfield Rd. between S.R. 558 and S.R. 344

St. Jacob Logtown Rd. east of S.R. 45 between S.R. 45 and Lisbon Rd.

Old S.R. 558 at the railroad underpass between Jersey Ridge Rd. and S.R. 558

Police said several other roads have standing water and motorists are reminded to use caution when driving and to slow down in their travels.

As the rain continues, the water will rise and more roads may be affected.

