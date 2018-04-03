Flooding closes part of 165 and 7-11 ramp

High water is forcing some morning commuters in the Valley to find other routes to get around.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced early Wednesday that Route 165 is closed between Routes 46 and 62 near Greenford in southern Mahoning County.

Since that stretch of Route 165 is the designated route for traffic being detoured from the closed Route 14 bridge, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says drivers will have to take Route 46 to 446 in Canfield to get to Route 62.

In addition, the ramp from State Route 7-11 southbound to I-680 northbound remained closed due to flooding at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Several roadways across the Valley have been closed due to flooding and high waters Tuesday night.



Salem Township Police Chief Dan Valentine said the following roads are closed due to flooding.



Lisbon Canfield Rd. between S.R. 558 and S.R. 344

St. Jacob Logtown Rd. east of S.R. 45 between S.R. 45 and Lisbon Rd.

Old S.R. 558 at the railroad underpass between Jersey Ridge Rd. and S.R. 558



Police said several other roads have standing water and motorists are reminded to use caution when driving and to slow down in their travels.



As the rain continues, the water will rise and more roads may be affected.



Stay with 21 News on-air, online and download the Storm Tracker 21 weather app for the latest on severe weather.