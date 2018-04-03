Youngstown State's Arbanas foregoes final year of eligibility

Youngstown State basketball's Nikki Arbanas is foregoing her fifth year of eligibility to continue her education.

She has been accepted to attend the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa following her graduation in May.

Arbanas missed the entire 2016-17 season with a knee injury and said in a social media post,

Going through the struggle of an injury helped me find my oath to my future, chiropractic school.

Arbanas played in 31 games this past season and was the team's third-leading scorer averaging eight points.