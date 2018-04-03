Youngstown State's Arbanas foregoes final year of eligibilty

Federal authorities say three men have been charged in what might be Ohio's largest-ever seizure of methamphetamine.More >>
A stretch of interstate highway through Mahoning and Trumbull counties is one of the first safety corridor crackdowns on distracted driving in the nation.More >>
Several roadways across the Valley have been closed due to flooding and high waters Tuesday night.More >>
The beer brand Stella Artois announced a voluntary recall of select packages containing 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles of beer that may contain particles of glass.More >>
What began as an attempt to serve a warrant in New Castle ended in a police standoff that involved the department's Special Response Team being called out.More >>
Authorities say a house fire has killed a 75-year-old man in Ohio and led to the arrests of two people on suspicion of arson and murder.More >>
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland has had his bond set at $1 million.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has tied the knot with canned carrots and peas among their wedding guests in attendance.More >>
Authorities say a young boy accidentally shot and wounded himself with his father's gun in their Philadelphia home.More >>
Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Easter Sunday.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a 61-year-old man was injured during a carjacking at a gas station.More >>
Police say an unidentified shooter apparently fired several shots into a car, killing a man inside the vehicle in Cleveland.More >>
Police in Ohio say a man fired shots at officers during a traffic stop and led them on a chase that ended with the suspect's vehicle going off an embankment into the Great Miami River, where he was pulled out...More >>
Police are investigating two shootings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood on Easter Sunday that killed one man and critically wounded another.More >>
An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.More >>
