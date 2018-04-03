Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 5-4 to bolster playoff hunt

Trey Bridis and Andrew Kendrick both hit home runs, but the Youngstown State baseball team committed costly errors in a 9-5 loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.More >>
LeBron James scored 27 points, the last coming on a sensational layup, and the Cleveland Cavaliers gave the Toronto Raptors another reminder of what could lie ahead in the playoffs with a 112-106 victory on Tuesday...More >>
Pierre Luc-Dubois scored in overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Tuesday night and keep their playoff plans on track.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, April 3, 2018.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit the second inside-the-park home run of his career and Tyler Naquin and Yonder Alonso cleared the fences for the Cleveland Indians, who beat Los Angeles 6-0 Monday night to spoil the...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, April 2, 2018.More >>
Colin Moran hit a first-inning grand slam in his debut at PNC Park, Jameson Taillon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the Pittsburgh Pirates held on for a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their...More >>
