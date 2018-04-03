YSU Baseball: Bridis, Kendrick homer in 9-5 loss at Pitt

Youngstown State basketball's Nikki Arbanas is foregoing her fifth year of eligibilty to continue her education.More >>
Boardman's Micah Beckwith and Canfield's Jake Hostetter are members of their respective track teams.More >>
Trey Bridis and Andrew Kendrick both hit home runs, but the Youngstown State baseball team committed costly errors in a 9-5 loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.More >>
LeBron James scored 27 points, the last coming on a sensational layup, and the Cleveland Cavaliers gave the Toronto Raptors another reminder of what could lie ahead in the playoffs with a 112-106 victory on Tuesday...More >>
Pierre Luc-Dubois scored in overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Tuesday night and keep their playoff plans on track.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, April 3, 2018.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit the second inside-the-park home run of his career and Tyler Naquin and Yonder Alonso cleared the fences for the Cleveland Indians, who beat Los Angeles 6-0 Monday night to spoil the...More >>
