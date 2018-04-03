YSU Baseball: Bridis, Kendrick homer in 9-5 loss at Pitt

Trey Bridis and Andrew Kendrick both hit home runs, but the Youngstown State baseball team committed costly errors in a 9-5 loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.

The Penguins led 5-2 after Kendrick's three-run blast in the top of the fourth, but Pitt scored the final seven runs of the contest to snap YSU's four-game winning streak.

Bridis finished with three of the Penguins' seven hits, and he was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. He led off the game with a triple, and he scored the game's first run three batters later when Blaze Glenn hit a sacrifice fly.

After Pitt tied the score with a run in the bottom of the first, Bridis' fourth home run of the season put the Penguins back on top 2-1 in the third. Pitt tied the score again in the bottom of the third with its first of six unearned runs in the ballgame.

Youngstown State took the lead again in the top of the fourth when Kendrick's three-run blast made the score 5-2. Glenn walked on four pitches to begin the inning, and Drew Dickerson's single up the middle forced Pitt to go to the bullpen. Kendrick then smacked a 1-2 offering from reliever TJ Pagan over the wall in left for his team-leading fifth homer.

Pitt shaved two runs off the deficit with back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, and an error on a pickoff play led to David Yanni's game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The Panthers then took advantage of Penguins errors on the first two at bats in the bottom of the seventh to score four runs and take a 9-5 lead.

Alex Amos led the Panthers at the plate going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and the top four hitters in Pitt's lineup accounted for eight of the team's 11 hits.

YSU starter Colin Clark allowed two runs, one of which was unearned, over three innings in a no-decision. Five relievers followed, and Jakob Brustoski was charged with the loss as the four unearned runs in the seventh went on his record. Chad Coles, Kip DeShields and Joel Hake each had scoreless outings.

Youngstown State will begin a three-game Horizon League series at Oakland on Friday at 3 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University