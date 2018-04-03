Austintown Holiday Inn Express evacuated after small fire

The Holiday Inn Express in Austintown was evacuated just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a small fire in the kitchen.

The hotel is near Route 46 and I-80 on Cerni Place.

Fire department officials said the electrical fire started in the kitchen wall.

There was also smoke throughout the hotel, which prompted the evacuation.

No one was injured and guests do not need to be taken anywhere else.

Fire officials said the hotel will have to check with the health department Wednesday just as a precaution since food was exposed near the fire.