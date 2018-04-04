China raises tariffs on $50B of US soybeans, other goods

A $2.2 million dollar lawsuit over controversial changes and decisions at Mill Creek MetroParks has been settled according to federal court records.More >>
High water is forcing some morning commuters in the Valley to find other routes to get around.More >>
A national roofing company looking for new workers is holding a recruiting event today in Boardman.More >>
A Lancaster, Pennsylvania teen has been charged for allegedly assaulting an employee of a Mercer County youth detention facility.More >>
A first cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. is among speakers marking the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader's assassination at the Ohio Statehouse.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids soared again last year.More >>
A state agency has cited a day care center in northeast Ohio for failing to report that a child who later died from abuse was transported to a hospital for injuries.More >>
Authorities say a house fire has killed a 75-year-old man in Ohio and led to the arrests of two people on suspicion of arson and murder.More >>
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland has had his bond set at $1 million.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has tied the knot with canned carrots and peas among their wedding guests in attendance.More >>
Authorities say a young boy accidentally shot and wounded himself with his father's gun in their Philadelphia home.More >>
Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Easter Sunday.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a 61-year-old man was injured during a carjacking at a gas station.More >>
Police say an unidentified shooter apparently fired several shots into a car, killing a man inside the vehicle in Cleveland.More >>
