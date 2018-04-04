Fewer outages in Trumbull County, more in Columbiana

Power may be out until 3 p.m.

High winds and fallen trees continue to wreak havoc on the power supply in parts of the Valley.

At one point Wednesday morning more than 2,600 homes and businesses, mostly in Trumbull County, were in the dark.

By 9 a.m. FirstEnergy reported that on 84 outages remained in Trumbull County, but some of those customers may not have power until 3:30 p.m.

But 217 outages were still being worked on in Columbiana County. Most of those were in Center Township. FirstEnergy said power should be restored by11 am.

In Mahoning County, 84 outages were being reported at 9 a.m. The most extensive outages were reported in Youngstown and Poland.