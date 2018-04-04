More power outages reported in Trumbull County

Power may be out until 3 p.m.

The number of homes and businesses without electricity has increased in Trumbull County.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, First Energy reported more than 2,600 outages in Trumbull County following a night of high winds and rain.

Hardest hit was Bazetta Township with 1,806 outages, 497 in Mecca, 148 in Bristol Township, 69 in Cortland, and 62 in Champion.

It may be 3 pm before power is restored to many of those FirstEnergy customers..

In Mahoning County, 57 outages were being reported at 7 am. Fifty-three homes and businesses in Columbiana County had no power.

FirstEnergy expected to restore the power there by 9 or 10 a.m.