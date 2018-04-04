Teen accused of assaulting George Junior Republic employee - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Teen accused of assaulting George Junior Republic employee

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
GROVE CITY, Pa. -

A Lancaster, Pennsylvania teen has been charged for allegedly assaulting an employee of a Mercer County youth detention facility.

State Police say a charge of aggravated assault has been filed in juvenile court against a 17-year-old boy.

Investigators say the teen injured an employee of George Jr. Republic on March 3.

Police did not reveal further details about the incident.

