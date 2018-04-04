Roofing company recruiting workers in Boardman today

A national roofing company looking for new workers is holding a recruiting event today in Boardman.

Simon Roofing is seeking to hire commercial roofers, commercial roofing journeymen and roof coating applicators.

Prospective applicants are asked to bring a current resume to the OhioMeansJobs Mahoning County office at 141 Boardman-Canfield Road between 9 a.m. And 1 p.m. today.

According to the company's website, with 66 service centers and more than 500 employees, Simon Roofing is among the largest national commercial roofing companies in the United States.

