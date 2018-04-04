A Blustery Day Bringing in Cold Air!

Hang on to your hats! Today is going to be windy! The Valley is under a wind advisory until 8 PM this evening with wind gusts 50 MPH possible.

Along with the wind, cold air is being ushered into the region. Today's high temperature will occur right at daybreak, and the temperatures will fall throughout the day. As the temperatures fall, any of the morning's light rain will change to scattered flurries.

By this evening, winds will begin to die down and temperatures will fall into the 20's overnight.

High pressure will bring clear conditions to the Valley for much of the day on Thursday, before more clouds and the potential for rain and snow move in late on Thursday night into Friday.

The chilly temperatures will hang around throughout the week, with high temperatures around 10- 20 degrees below average.