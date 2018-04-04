Ohio cites day care for not reporting dead child's injuries - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio cites day care for not reporting dead child's injuries

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) -

A state agency has cited a day care center in northeast Ohio for failing to report that a child who later died from abuse was transported to a hospital for injuries.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services issued a report after a March 23 inspection of Harbor Crest Childcare Academy in Euclid.

The inspection followed 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett's death March 11 from a stroke that authorities say was caused by a blunt-force head injury. The girl's mother, 23-year-old Sierra Day, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Deonte Lewis, have been charged with aggravated murder.

A spokesman for Jobs and Family Services say Harbor Crest was cited for failing to notify authorities of "each suspicion of child abuse and neglect."

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Harbor Crest.

