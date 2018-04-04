Senator: There may be new buyer for Mercer dairy farmers

A Pennsylvania lawmaker says there may be some help for those Mercer County dairy farmers who are losing Dean Dairy as a customer.

Senator Michelle Brooks says the Center for Dairy Excellence has learned of a buyer who may be interested in taking additional milk from dairy farms in Mercer County and surrounding areas.

Dean Dairy sent letters to farmers last month informing them that they were being dropped from their producer's list, leaving the future of the farmers in doubt.

The Texas-based Dean Foods says there is a nationwide surplus of milk because people are drinking a lot less of it.

According to Sen. Brooks, the unnamed buyer is asking farms to work through the Center for Dairy Excellence, who will then contact the processing facility.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, the Center for Dairy Excellence is a non-profit organization created to enhance the profitability and viability of the dairy industry.

“We will continue to explore every possible solution but wanted to at least get this information to our dairy farmers impacted by the Dean’s Dairy announcement,” Brooks said.

“I understand the terrible impact that Walmart’s decision to build a processing plant in the state of Indiana has had on local dairy farmers,” said Brooks. “It’s my hope that the following information assists our farmers and leads to some solution to help offset the concern generated by the recent announcement from Dean’s Dairy.”

Brooks is advising farmers interested in learning more about the potential opportunity to contact Melissa Anderson at the Center office at 717-346-0849 or manderson@centerfordairyexcellence.org.