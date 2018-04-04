Mahoning County Engineer hiring as Teamsters threaten strike

It appears that Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti is getting ready in case the Teamsters union goes on strike.

The engineer's office notified 21 News on Wednesday that it is posting “temporary” job positions for CDL drivers and laborers with work to begin as early as Monday, April 9.

Although that's the same date when the Teamsters ten-day strike notice would take effect, there has been no word from the union that members will actually go on strike that day.

The engineer's office is offering $16 per hour for workers who perform many of the Teamsters duties including driving trucks such as snow plows,

Laborers are being offered $14 per hour to patch roads, clear brush, set up work zones, operate jackhammers, chippers and chainsaws.

After learning about the strike notice, Ginnetti announced he intended to continue to provide services from his department even if there is a strike.

Teamsters Local 377 issued the strike notice after a year of negotiations failed to result in a new contract.

21 News has reached out to Ginnetti and the Teamsters union and is still waiting for a response.

More information on the temporary/intermittent job postings can be found on the Mahoning County Engineer’s website at http://www.mahoningcountyoh.gov/Jobs.aspx