Talks set on day Teamsters threaten to strike Mahoning County Engineer

A state mediator is scheduled to sit down with representatives of both sides of a contract dispute between the Mahoning County Engineer and the Teamsters union representing 44 workers from that department.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti says a mediator from the State Employment Relations Board has agreed to meet with management and labor representatives on Monday.

That's the same day the union threatened to go on strike.

A media release from the engineer's office does not indicate if union members will remain on the job.

The engineer's office notified 21 News on Wednesday that it has “temporary” job positions for CDL drivers and laborers with work to begin as early as Monday.

The job offer includes $16 per hour for workers who perform many of the Teamsters duties including driving trucks such as snow plows,

Laborers are being offered $14 per hour to patch roads, clear brush, set up work zones, operate jackhammers, chippers and chainsaws.

After learning about the strike notice, Ginnetti announced he intended to continue to provide services from his department even if there is a strike.

Teamsters Local 377 issued the strike notice after a year of negotiations failed to result in a new contract.

More information on the temporary/intermittent job postings can be found on the Mahoning County Engineer’s website at http://www.mahoningcountyoh.gov/Jobs.aspx