Talks set on day Teamsters threaten to strike Mahoning County En - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Talks set on day Teamsters threaten to strike Mahoning County Engineer

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A state mediator is scheduled to sit down with representatives of both sides of a contract dispute between the Mahoning County Engineer and the Teamsters union representing 44 workers from that department.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti says a mediator from the State Employment Relations Board has agreed to meet with management and labor representatives on Monday.

That's the same day the union threatened to go on strike. 

A media release from the engineer's office does not indicate if union members will remain on the job.

The engineer's office notified 21 News on Wednesday that it has “temporary” job positions for CDL drivers and laborers with work to begin as early as Monday.

The job offer includes $16 per hour for workers who perform many of the Teamsters duties including driving trucks such as snow plows,

Laborers are being offered $14 per hour to patch roads, clear brush, set up work zones, operate jackhammers, chippers and chainsaws.

After learning about the strike notice, Ginnetti announced he intended to continue to provide services from his department even if there is a strike.

Teamsters Local 377 issued the strike notice after a year of negotiations failed to result in a new contract.

More information on the temporary/intermittent job postings can be found on the Mahoning County Engineer’s website at http://www.mahoningcountyoh.gov/Jobs.aspx

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Veteran Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh passes away

    Veteran Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh passes away

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:46:59 GMT

    Members of the firefighting and Weathersfield Township community are mourning the loss of veteran firefighter Randall Pugh.

    More >>

    Members of the firefighting and Weathersfield Township community are mourning the loss of veteran firefighter Randall Pugh.

    More >>

  • Watchdog group worries FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy could have impact

    Watchdog group worries FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy could have impact

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:43:30 GMT
    Power provider FirstEnergy Solutions filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend.  The associated press is reporting the company's coal and nuclear power plants will stay open during reorganization in bankruptcy court.  21 News reached out to the company to learn if the bankruptcy could have an impact on local utility customers.  FirstEnergy Spokesman Todd Schneider says customers won't see changes on their bills, with rates locked in for several years from now. ...More >>
    Power provider FirstEnergy Solutions filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend.  The associated press is reporting the company's coal and nuclear power plants will stay open during reorganization in bankruptcy court.  21 News reached out to the company to learn if the bankruptcy could have an impact on local utility customers.  FirstEnergy Spokesman Todd Schneider says customers won't see changes on their bills, with rates locked in for several years from now. ...More >>

  • Bridge to be renamed in honor of Girard Officer

    Bridge to be renamed in honor of Girard Officer

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:43:27 GMT

    The Girard-McDonald viaduct will be renamed in honor of a fallen police officer Justin Leo. Trumbull County commissioners agreed with Girard Mayor Jim Melfi at a Meeting Wednesday that the viaduct should be renamed as the "Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge". Commissioners all voted to approve the name change. Mayor Melfi says it's important for the community and those from generations to come to know about Leo's sacrifice. "Many years from now when we are all gone,...

    More >>

    The Girard-McDonald viaduct will be renamed in honor of a fallen police officer Justin Leo. Trumbull County commissioners agreed with Girard Mayor Jim Melfi at a Meeting Wednesday that the viaduct should be renamed as the "Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge". Commissioners all voted to approve the name change. Mayor Melfi says it's important for the community and those from generations to come to know about Leo's sacrifice. "Many years from now when we are all gone,...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms