East Liverpool's East End without power

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

Crews are working to restore power to the East End of East Liverpool.

City officials reported the outage at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A text message from the city warns residents not to touch any downed power lines they may find, but to call the fire department instead.

There is no word on when power will be restored.

