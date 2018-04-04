Sparkle Markets named Retailer of the Year

Youngstown-based Sparkle Markets has been named the 2018 Retailer of the Year by the Cleveland Food Dealers Association.

According to a news release, the award was presented to the 18 locally owned and operated stores for their success and achievements in the grocery industry.

Vincent Furrie Jr., President of the Sparkle Board of Directors, accepted the award on behalf of the stores.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our hard work and dedication in the grocery industry and our community,” said Furrie Jr. “Sparkle Markets has been in the Youngstown-area for almost 60 years and was started by many first-generation Americans whose stores are still family-owned and serving the communities they’ve been a part of for years.”

Sparkle Markets are located in Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.