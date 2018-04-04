Campbell City Hall closed, city without power after high winds

Damage from high winds forced Campbell City Hall to shut down Wednesday, and left most of the city without power for several hours.

More than 2,200 First Energy customers are without power in the city as of 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to crews, tree damage to lines has crippled the electricity grid in the city.

Mayor Nick Phillips says phone and power lines at the city building have been damaged to such an extent that people may have difficulty reaching members of city government.

"We are doing everything possible to resolve these issues as quickly and safely as possible," said Phillips.

Phillips says it's possible that Wednesday's City Council meeting may be canceled.

Phillips took to social media Wednesday to warn residents to avoid the roadways and be safe.

At least one of the issues in the power lines caused a fire in a home on Devitt Avenue.

21 News Reporter Michelle Nicks is on the scene and is working to hear from homeowners and learn more information.

