Power restored to Campbell City Hall

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips says power has been restored to City Hall and the building will be open for business today.

Damage from high winds forced the city to shut down government operations on Wednesday. Most of the city was without power for several hours.

More than 2,200 First Energy customers were without power in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

According to crews, tree damage to lines crippled the electricity grid in the city.

Mayor Nick Phillips says phone and power lines at the city building have were damaged to such an extent that people may have difficulty reaching members of city government.

"We are doing everything possible to resolve these issues as quickly and safely as possible," said Phillips.

Around 10:30 am, those high winds caused a large tree to fall on power lines on Sixth Street between Devitt and Pennhale in the city.

Many homes and businesses between Route 422 and Tenney Avenue were without power for hours.

A transformer blew according to sources and arced back into the home of Adam Lysiak on Devitt. When he returned home from walking his dog he had the shock of his life. Smoke filled his home and very large holes were burned into the bathroom wall just above the toilet. In other rooms of his home electrical sockets were blackened and blown out and appliances ruined, even his water pipes were blown out, his water and electricity both had to be turned off.

"I lived here for 10 years and never expected something like that to happen in my own house," says Lysiak.

Authorities tell the homeowner he's lucky. If he had been in the room at the time, he would have been dead.

A neighboring home also experienced similar damage.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help as crews from First Energy worked to get trees cut down and power lines repaired.