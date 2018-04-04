High winds, flooding leave behind damage across Ohio

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have been rescuing people from their homes and cars who've been stranded by flooding in western and central Ohio.

Firefighters in Fairfield County near Lancaster shuttled out at least a dozen people early Wednesday after neighborhoods were surrounded by several feet of water.

In the Springfield area, crews rescued a woman trapped in her car by high water and a man who came to help after she drove around a road closed sign.

The flooding follows strong winds that knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says investigators Wednesday concluded a tornado with estimated wind speeds of 100-110 mph caused damage in Grove City just south of Columbus. A tornado is also blamed for damage in an area between Dayton and Springfield.

