Girl critically injured in stabbing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Temple Hospital where she's listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

