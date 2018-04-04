Tree and power lines fall on school bus, no students injured

Youngstown-based Sparkle Markets has been named the 2018 Retailer of the Year by the Cleveland Food Dealers Association.More >>
Damage from high winds forced Campbell City Hall to shut down Wednesday.More >>
Crews are working to restore power to the East End of East Liverpool.More >>
It appears that Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti is getting ready in case the Teamsters union goes on strike.More >>
Pennsylvania is widening the bidding pool for the fifth mini-casino license authorized by lawmakers to scrape up cash for the state's tattered finances.More >>
Penn National Gaming is the sole and winning bidder for a fifth new mini-casino license authorized by Pennsylvania, potentially giving the company a state-leading fourth casino.More >>
Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.More >>
Strong winds possibly from tornadoes have knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings across parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities have been rescuing people from their homes and cars who've been stranded by flooding in western and central Ohio.More >>
The U.S. agriculture secretary plans an RV swing through Ohio.More >>
An Ohio youth baseball league is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other guns for a fundraiser to reduce registration fees.More >>
A first cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. is among speakers marking the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader's assassination at the Ohio Statehouse.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids soared again last year.More >>
A state agency has cited a day care center in northeast Ohio for failing to report that a child who later died from abuse was transported to a hospital for injuries.More >>
Authorities say a house fire has killed a 75-year-old man in Ohio and led to the arrests of two people on suspicion of arson and murder.More >>
