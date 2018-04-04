Win a Foursome to Trumbull Country Club - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Win a Foursome to Trumbull Country Club

Fill out the form below to enter.  We will draw one winner Friday at 6:00 p.m. on April 13th, 20th, 27th and May 4th.

The winners will receive a foursome from the Trumbull Country Club.  You can enter only once during the contest

period.  Winners will be announced during 21 News 6 PM and will be notified by email or telephone.

-- Contest Winners --

April 13th -

April 20th -

April 27th -

May 4th -

The complete contest rules can be found here.

NOTE:  If you are viewing this on a mobile device, you will need to lick "Desktop Site" in order to fill out the entry.

  • Trumbull Country Club Giveaway

    Fill out this form for a chance to win a foursome from the Trumbull Country Club!  

