Cold April Weather To Continue

Thursday will not be as windy as Wednesday but it will still be cold for this time of the year with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. There can be a bit of snow and mixed precipitation late Thursday night. Friday looks like a mostly cloudy day but the weather will remain fairly tranquil until evening. The Valley will get clipped by a system that will likely bring a substantial amount of snow to the mid-Atlantic region Friday night into Saturday. In our area , a modest accumulation of snow will be possible Friday night.

Indians' home opener Friday will be played on a blustery and cold day. Snow will become likely by early evening so a quick game would be best! pic.twitter.com/PGanLgIQKG — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) April 4, 2018

The first full weekend of April will be quite cold. The chilly weather is set to continue through the first half of next week.