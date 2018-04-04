Bridge to be renamed in honor of Girard Officer

The Girard-McDonald viaduct will be renamed in honor of a fallen police officer Justin Leo.

Trumbull County commissioners agreed with Girard Mayor Jim Melfi at a Meeting Wednesday that the viaduct should be renamed as the "Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge".

Commissioners all voted to approve the name change.

Mayor Melfi says it's important for the community and those from generations to come to know about Leo's sacrifice.

"Many years from now when we are all gone, someone will ask about Justin Leo and learn of the sacrifice he made," Melfi said.

Leo was shot in October while responding to a call at a home on Indiana Avenue.