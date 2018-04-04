School consolidation topic of public forum in Mercer county - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

School consolidation topic of public forum in Mercer county

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
GREENVILLE, Pa. -

The prospect of school consolidation will get a public airing in Mercer county. A group called The Consolidation Consortium is inviting the public and school leaders to an open forum in Greenville on Thursday. 

Ben Beck, a member of the consolidation group in Greenville believes the conversation about consolidation is needed because the current system is not sustainable. 

"The model that we have right now is just not going to work five or ten years from now, and that's the reason why it's so important for us to have this conversation today," Beck said.

Beck anticipates questions about schools wanting to maintain their identity, but feels there is need to look deeper and beyond that. "Are we going to sacrifice the success of our schools on something such as identity," he said. 

Mercer county has 12 school districts and Greenville school board President Dennis Webber notes that two districts have fewer than 400 students each and they might benefit from a consolidation or more shared services.

"The opportunities  can't be the same there that they are in any district that would have over a thousand students," said Webber. 

The Consolidation Consortium says it's an idea that should go beyond Mercer county.

"But we're really trying to make an argument that the biggest economic impact that it can have is when it happens on a state level," according to Beck.
 
For any consolidation, Webber feels it's important that the county gets to set the rules. "If the state comes in and makes it mandatory then they write the rules and that isn't always favorable for the students," Webber said. 
 

Beck says his group would really like to see a study done by the PEW Research Center. 

There will be two separate forums on Thursday.  One at 8 a.m. and another at 6:30 p.m. The location is at 172 Main Street  in Greenville, on the second floor.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Veteran Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh passes away

    Veteran Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh passes away

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:46:59 GMT

    Members of the firefighting and Weathersfield Township community are mourning the loss of veteran firefighter Randall Pugh.

    More >>

    Members of the firefighting and Weathersfield Township community are mourning the loss of veteran firefighter Randall Pugh.

    More >>

  • Watchdog group worries FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy could have impact

    Watchdog group worries FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy could have impact

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:43:30 GMT
    Power provider FirstEnergy Solutions filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend.  The associated press is reporting the company's coal and nuclear power plants will stay open during reorganization in bankruptcy court.  21 News reached out to the company to learn if the bankruptcy could have an impact on local utility customers.  FirstEnergy Spokesman Todd Schneider says customers won't see changes on their bills, with rates locked in for several years from now. ...More >>
    Power provider FirstEnergy Solutions filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend.  The associated press is reporting the company's coal and nuclear power plants will stay open during reorganization in bankruptcy court.  21 News reached out to the company to learn if the bankruptcy could have an impact on local utility customers.  FirstEnergy Spokesman Todd Schneider says customers won't see changes on their bills, with rates locked in for several years from now. ...More >>

  • Bridge to be renamed in honor of Girard Officer

    Bridge to be renamed in honor of Girard Officer

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:43:27 GMT

    The Girard-McDonald viaduct will be renamed in honor of a fallen police officer Justin Leo. Trumbull County commissioners agreed with Girard Mayor Jim Melfi at a Meeting Wednesday that the viaduct should be renamed as the "Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge". Commissioners all voted to approve the name change. Mayor Melfi says it's important for the community and those from generations to come to know about Leo's sacrifice. "Many years from now when we are all gone,...

    More >>

    The Girard-McDonald viaduct will be renamed in honor of a fallen police officer Justin Leo. Trumbull County commissioners agreed with Girard Mayor Jim Melfi at a Meeting Wednesday that the viaduct should be renamed as the "Officer Justin Leo Memorial Bridge". Commissioners all voted to approve the name change. Mayor Melfi says it's important for the community and those from generations to come to know about Leo's sacrifice. "Many years from now when we are all gone,...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms