School consolidation topic of public forum in Mercer county

The prospect of school consolidation will get a public airing in Mercer county. A group called The Consolidation Consortium is inviting the public and school leaders to an open forum in Greenville on Thursday.

Ben Beck, a member of the consolidation group in Greenville believes the conversation about consolidation is needed because the current system is not sustainable.



"The model that we have right now is just not going to work five or ten years from now, and that's the reason why it's so important for us to have this conversation today," Beck said.



Beck anticipates questions about schools wanting to maintain their identity, but feels there is need to look deeper and beyond that. "Are we going to sacrifice the success of our schools on something such as identity," he said.



Mercer county has 12 school districts and Greenville school board President Dennis Webber notes that two districts have fewer than 400 students each and they might benefit from a consolidation or more shared services.



"The opportunities can't be the same there that they are in any district that would have over a thousand students," said Webber.



The Consolidation Consortium says it's an idea that should go beyond Mercer county.



"But we're really trying to make an argument that the biggest economic impact that it can have is when it happens on a state level," according to Beck.



For any consolidation, Webber feels it's important that the county gets to set the rules. "If the state comes in and makes it mandatory then they write the rules and that isn't always favorable for the students," Webber said.



Beck says his group would really like to see a study done by the PEW Research Center.

There will be two separate forums on Thursday. One at 8 a.m. and another at 6:30 p.m. The location is at 172 Main Street in Greenville, on the second floor.