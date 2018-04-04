Watchdog group worries FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy could ha - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Watchdog group worries FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy could have impact

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Power provider FirstEnergy Solutions filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend. 

The associated press is reporting the company's coal and nuclear power plants will stay open during reorganization in bankruptcy court. 
21 News reached out to the company to learn if the bankruptcy could have an impact on local utility customers. 

FirstEnergy Spokesman Todd Schneider says customers won't see changes on their bills, with rates locked in for several years from now.

FirstEnergy Solutions is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corporation. FirstEnergy Solutions operates coal and nuclear plants in Pennsylvania and Ohio, including the nuclear power plant in Perry Township, which not located far from Lake Erie.

The bankruptcy filing is blamed in part on growing supply and competition from the natural oil and gas industry.

An environmental and consumer watchdog warns that taxpayers or customers may one day be on the hook if those plants are eventually shutdown.

"Once the utility has said they're going to shut them down, then people need to look carefully at whether FirstEnergy and FirstEnergy Solutions has set aside enough money to decommision to clean up the nuclear sites," Howard Learner said, executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center.

Based on independent studies, Learner says they don't believe FirstEnergy Solutions has enough money set aside to handle the plants if they do shutdown. 

He worries taxpayers or customers could be forced to foot that bill if closures take place.

Learner says shutting down the plants come with high clean up costs, including the removal of highly radioactive materials.

In response to our questions, Schneider said FirstEnergy does have a fund that will have enough money set aside by the time any shutdown would take place.

