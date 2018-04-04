Congressman Ryan responds to attacks on American Manufacturing

Congressman Tim Ryan has responded to attacks from the Trump Administration on American Manufacturing.

On Monday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Scott Pruitt announced a set back for auto manufacturing jobs and public health.

Congressman Ryan says the Administration is setting Ohio back and putting GM Lordstown at risk. "The current vehicle standards save consumers money, create thousands of manufacturing jobs, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil that is wrecking our public health and environment."

After a complete midterm review, The EPA issued the Final Determination on the Appropriateness of the Model Years 2022-2025 Light-Duty Vehicle Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards.

According to a press release from Ryan's office, Secretary Pruitt has questioned climate scientists, eliminated the Clean Power Plan, and is now working to roll back fuel economy standards that are reducing carbon pollution.

"Ohio is ranked second in light vehicle models, with 95,000 Ohioans working in the auto industry with an average salary of $61,500 annually, and the GM Lordstown, made Chevy Cruze is leading the charge. A recent report shows that $76 billion in new and promised investment in our auto plants since 2008, including over $10 billion in new and promised investment in Ohio. Our bottom line is jobs and we can't afford Trump's policies that hurt one of our most important local industries." Congressman Ryan said. "By encouraging automakers to invest more in large trucks and SUVs, President Trump is putting the Mahoning Valley's economy at risk. Trump is putting ideology ahead of jobs and Ohio jobs."