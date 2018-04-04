Columbiana man found guilty in rape trial - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana man found guilty in rape trial

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

A jury returned a guilty verdict in a Columbiana rape case on Wednesday. 

According to authorities, Thomas Singer has been convicted of raping a 12-year-old boy.

The 69-year-old has been sentenced to serve 10 years to life in prison. 

Officials say Singer must also register as a sex offender.

