Defending state champions frustrated by lack of games

This spring has been brutal for local high school baseball and softball.

Mother nature has dominated so far, postponing all but three days since the season opener.

Area coaches are "dealing" with it the best they can including Champion the defending state champions, they want to get out soon to defend their crowns.

One look at the baseball and softball fields in Champion says it all, snow and mud. Both teams have played only a pair of games over two weeks.

"Very frustrating, but you got to realize everybody is dealing with the same thing. So you really got to balance between giving them some time off and keeping them sharp, keeping them focused and mentally involved," says baseball coach Rick Yauger.

"We practice every day, practice hard and give it our all every day but eventually you just want to go out and play. It's coming to the point what do we do at practice we've been practicing so long, we're all just ready to play," said Champion Softball shortstop Megan Turner.

Playing is something they all want to do, and even have a friendly wager when that will be.

Longtime softball coach Cheryl Weaver said, "I have five dollars on it who can pick the day we play first. We're trying to make this fun any way we can."

Softball first baseman Allison Smith says, "I put the seventeenth down, so I'm hoping for the seventeenth against Brookfield."

By this time a year ago both teams had played several games, the forecast doesn't play in favor of the Flashes. There is more rain and snow on the way and their fields are both saturated.

"We just want to play and get on the field, we haven't evened practiced on our field yet," said Drake Batcho, Champion pitcher.

"When we see the field it just shows like frustrating and how much longer it's going to be before we can actually play," said softball pitcher Alayna Fell.

Both are scheduled to play at Newton Falls on Friday, weather permitting of course.