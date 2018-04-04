Troopers in Trumbull County seize $50,000 worth of marijuana plants

Troopers on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County seized about $50,000 worth of marijuana plants during a traffic stop.

Authorities say they stopped a 2006 Dodge Caravan on the interstate for a speed violation.

Troopers say they detected an odor of burnt and raw marijuana coming from the vehicle, during interaction with the driver.

According to troopers, a probable cause search revealed about 15 marijuana plants and loose marijuana, totaling about 20 pounds.

The amount of marijuana in the vehicle had an approximate value of $50,000.

Officials say the 19-year-old driver from Michigan, Robert Larch, has been charged with trafficking and possession of marijuana.

Larch was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.