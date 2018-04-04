Youngstown man concerned he may lose home to Chill-Can Plant

The Martin Luther King Junior Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley held a special luncheon to honor the human rights leader on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Youngstown's landscape on the city's eastside could change again. In 2016, the first and only self-chilling can factory broke ground. Now, city leaders have taken action to acquire several more pieces of property, including a home and church.More >>
The Ohio Department of Health has awarded the Mahoning and Columbiana County coroner's offices more than $15,000 in state funding.More >>
Hundreds of letters have been sent to President Donald Trump in support of Camp Ravenna as the East Coast Missile Defense System site.More >>
A long-time empty building on Youngstown's north side is set for demolition.More >>
Pennsylvania is widening the bidding pool for the fifth mini-casino license authorized by lawmakers to scrape up cash for the state's tattered finances.More >>
Penn National Gaming is the sole and winning bidder for a fifth new mini-casino license authorized by Pennsylvania, potentially giving the company a state-leading fourth casino.More >>
Police say a tree and power lines fell on a school bus in western Pennsylvania, but students on the bus escaped injury.More >>
Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a stabbing.More >>
Strong winds possibly from tornadoes have knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings across parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities have been rescuing people from their homes and cars who've been stranded by flooding in western and central Ohio.More >>
The U.S. agriculture secretary plans an RV swing through Ohio.More >>
An Ohio youth baseball league is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other guns for a fundraiser to reduce registration fees.More >>
A first cousin of Martin Luther King Jr. is among speakers marking the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader's assassination at the Ohio Statehouse.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids soared again last year.More >>
A state agency has cited a day care center in northeast Ohio for failing to report that a child who later died from abuse was transported to a hospital for injuries.More >>
Authorities say a house fire has killed a 75-year-old man in Ohio and led to the arrests of two people on suspicion of arson and murder.More >>
