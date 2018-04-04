Youngstown man concerned he may lose home to Chill-Can Plant

Youngstown's landscape on the city's eastside could change again. In 2016, the first and only self-chilling can factory broke ground. Now, city leaders have taken action to potentially acquire several more pieces of property, including a home and church.

Wednesday night, council approved the expansion of what's called the Near Eastside Neighborhood Renewal Area Plan. This allows the city to purchase the properties is they choose.

In attendance for the meeting was 47 year-old Jose Rivera. Rivera said he's lived on one of the properties his entire life.

"I go to work every day thinking I'm coming home to my house that is bought and paid for, that is not owed to anybody, when now I get pushed out," said Rivera.

It's not clear yet if Rivera will have to move, but it's a very real possibility.

The City's Director of Economic Development said the interest in Rivera's property developed after the city learned the nearby church wanted to sell their property. She said the city plans to move forward with the purchase of the church quickly, possibly even at the city's next council meeting. As for Rivera's home, she said there is no immediate need to purchase it, but it's something that will be discussed.

"As his representation on city council, I am going to make sure that he is treated fairly when it comes to his property," said First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver.

21 News reached out to the Chill Can Plant for a comment but, no one was available.

City officials say some operations could begin at the property this summer, while construction continues.

