Youngstown police and fire plan to use vacant building for training

A long-time empty building on Youngstown's north side is set for demolition.

The mayor said the city has purchased the former Bel-Park Building on Belmonet Avenue and plans to take it down sometime this summer.

But, first the large building will be used as a training facility for both the city's police and firefighters.

The fire chief said among many training opportunities, it's a great place to practice search and rescue because of its open floor plan.

"Becasue we can't see anything, so we train how to search in a large open floor like that, so this building even though it's commercial helps on the residential side also," said Chief Barry Finley

City leaders said, once the building is torn down they will work with St. Elizabeth's Hospital to determine what they would like to see done with the property.

