Hundreds show support for Camp Ravenna as missile defense site

Hundreds of letters have been sent to President Donald Trump in support of Camp Ravenna as the East Coast Missile Defense System site.

As the Trump Administration chooses a site, support for Camp Ravenna is quickly mounting up across Ohio.

In the last few weeks, two U.S. Senators and 14 Members of the House from Ohio signed and sent a joint letter of support.

Nine members of the Ohio Metro Chambers Coalition and 23 superintendents of Trumbull County School Districts also sent letters in support of Camp Ravenna.

According to a press release, about 300 letters of support have been tracked so far by the Regional Chamber.

Many different reasons for support fill each letter that has been sent.

Most letters reference Ravenna's proximity to Youngstown, Akron, Cleveland and Canton and the workforce each of the communities offer.

Some other letters include the infrastructure around the base that's necessary for this project, the buildability and affordability Ravenna offers, and the long time and significant role Camp Ravenna has played in the nation's defense.

Other letters emphasized the fact that the region has more than 78,000 trained men and women in the construction fields, which is about 20 times more than the New York and Michigan sites under consideration.

Guy Coviello, Regional Chamber's Vice President of Gov. Affairs says, "In addition to the sound arguments that we have the most buildable and affordable site, the big takeaway from these letters is that this community and state of Ohio overwhelmingly embrace the presence of the U.S. military here."

The letter, signed by Senators and Members of the House, lays out all the reasons they believe in Camp Ravenna. "The base's strategic location, cost-effective operation, optimal size, access to robust regional infrastructure, and ability to prioritize the missile defense mission make it well-suited for this important role."