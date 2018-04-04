Special luncheon to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Martin Luther King Junior Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley held a special luncheon to honor the human rights leader on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Martin Luther King was gunned down in Memphis, Tennessee 50 years ago.

A local pastor spoke about how he feels society has changed since then.

"There has been sort of a re-branding or restructuring of racism in our society that still needs to be attacked head on through policy, outrage by the community. community work through outreach by leaders, politicians and clergy," says Reverend Todd Johnson.

Johnson says America has come a long way since that day but there is still more that needs to be done to improve race relations.